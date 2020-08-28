Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.3% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,381,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,012,000 after buying an additional 194,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 390,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,538. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

