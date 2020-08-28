Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 7,700,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 3,420,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

SNDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,076,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 3,835,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

