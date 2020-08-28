Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) rose 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 7,700,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 3,420,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
SNDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC raised Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
