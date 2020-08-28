Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Decreased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Sunrun worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,784. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,545.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,282 shares of company stock worth $22,652,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

