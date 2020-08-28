Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 6.5%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.51. 3,849,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,300,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,545.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $925,392.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares in the company, valued at $48,627,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,960,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,282 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,409. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.