Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives $4.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

SLGG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. National Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Gaming stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 1,778,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

