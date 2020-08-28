Super Zero Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00085199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00277664 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002352 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040483 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008057 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

