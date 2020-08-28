Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

SDRY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of Superdry stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.67). 928,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.41. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 529 ($6.91).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

