Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on STRO. B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,673. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 1,892,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

