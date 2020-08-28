Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research firms have commented on STRO. B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.
In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,673. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.
