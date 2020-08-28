SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.01. 297,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,514. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,353. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

