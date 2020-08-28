Svennilson Peter Takes $160.83 Million Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Svennilson Peter purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,768,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,831,000. ORIC Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 13.5% of Svennilson Peter’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Svennilson Peter owned approximately 15.92% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 62,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

