SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Tops $10.22 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05498287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

