Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Insider Buys A$218,120.00 in Stock

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) insider Grant Fenn purchased 40,000 shares of Sydney Airport Holdings Pty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.45 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,120.00 ($155,800.00).
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd has a 12 month low of A$4.37 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of A$9.30 ($6.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.
