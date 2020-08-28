Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) Insider Buys A$218,120.00 in Stock

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) insider Grant Fenn purchased 40,000 shares of Sydney Airport Holdings Pty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.45 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,120.00 ($155,800.00).

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd has a 12 month low of A$4.37 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of A$9.30 ($6.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,507.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Sydney Airport Holdings Pty

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company offers international and domestic passenger services. It is also involved in leasing, marketing, brand space, and advertising for retail, food, and dining portfolio; property and car rental, and hotel business; and landside operations and transport business inside the Sydney Airport.

