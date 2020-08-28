Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 271,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Dineen acquired 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock worth $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

