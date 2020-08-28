SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SYNNEX worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3,039.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. 6,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,447. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

