T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $484,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,817 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 336,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $116.26. 118,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,771. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $142.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

