Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Bruce Akhurst Purchases 10,909 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$39,490.58 ($28,207.56).
Tabcorp Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of A$2.09 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of A$4.98 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.79.
Tabcorp Company Profile
