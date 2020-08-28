Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Bruce Akhurst Purchases 10,909 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Bruce Akhurst purchased 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.62 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$39,490.58 ($28,207.56).

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of A$2.09 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of A$4.98 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.79.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

