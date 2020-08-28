Tael (WABI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.47 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $7.20, $18.11 and $45.75. Tael has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.29 or 0.05388387 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00031540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

