TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Up 7.4%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 157,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 381,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Piper Sandler cut TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

