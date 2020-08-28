Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 61,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,011 shares of company stock worth $20,317,913. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

