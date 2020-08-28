Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $108.53

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and traded as low as $107.54. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 175,609 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $507.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.74%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

