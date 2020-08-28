Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines makes up 1.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 998,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.72%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

