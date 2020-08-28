TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $206,890.88 and $1,283.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002176 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

