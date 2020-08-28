Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.63. 677,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,310,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $415.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

