Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $741.34

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $741.34 and traded as low as $727.00. Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at $733.00, with a volume of 103,850 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 740.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 817. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

