Terry L. Becker Sells 80,000 Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,096. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Arcimoto Inc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis raised their price target on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.