Thames Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $62.03. 8,914,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,722. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

