Thames Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,868.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.7% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.63. 3,427,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average of $235.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

