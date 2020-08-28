The Sandbox Price Up 54.3% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and $26.99 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006974 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,456,185 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.