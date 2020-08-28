THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $138.78 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00007591 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market capitalization of $138.78 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00131863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.01658210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00158787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

