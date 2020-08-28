ThoreNext Achieves Market Cap of $45.28 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and approximately $11,986.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00012496 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.01655776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00158759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

