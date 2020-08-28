ThoreNext Trading Down 7.2% This Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00011379 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $40.72 million and approximately $10,871.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00128235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.01635792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00204594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,429,212 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

