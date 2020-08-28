Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TIF traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $123.23. 1,578,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

