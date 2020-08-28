TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE TSU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 37,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.83 million. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

