Timothy R. White Sells 6,090 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70.
Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. 339,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
