Timothy R. White Sells 6,090 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. 339,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

