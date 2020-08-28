Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 11,710 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 11,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $66,512.80. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,927.30.

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,754 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $27,145.34.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 9,508 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,146.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,704 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 342 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $1,993.86.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 12,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 19,236 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $110,799.36.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,545 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $14,786.45.

On Thursday, June 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 20,088 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,309.52.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 1,080 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $6,296.40.

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tiptree by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tiptree by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tiptree by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

