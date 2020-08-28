Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.65-0.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 411,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,153. The company has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.