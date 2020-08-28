TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,639,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

