Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TOL opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

