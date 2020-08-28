Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.50 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.
NYSE TD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
