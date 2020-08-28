Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $60.50 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

NYSE TD traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

