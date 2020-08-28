TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 5.8%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 490,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 616,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,160.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 105,238 shares of company stock worth $176,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

