Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 7,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 746 call options.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,750. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.37.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

