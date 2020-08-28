TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,828,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $8.45 on Friday, hitting $506.77. The stock had a trading volume of 388,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.53 and its 200-day moving average is $431.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

