Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 8% Higher

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 32,042,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 28,800,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.
The firm has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.
