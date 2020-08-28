Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 8% Higher

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price shot up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 32,042,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 28,800,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $829.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Transocean by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,752,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Transocean by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,575,492 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471,457 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Transocean by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,037,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.1% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 13,961,593 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

