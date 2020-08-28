Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.68. 322,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 322,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $694.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 343,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 273,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.