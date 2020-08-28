Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,210,242,000 after buying an additional 326,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after buying an additional 240,762 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. 79,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,961. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

