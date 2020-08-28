Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Receives $126.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,791. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

