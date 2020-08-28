Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.27. Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 5,710 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

About Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

