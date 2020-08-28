Trias (TRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $255,325.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $255,325.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01654387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00199782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00158501 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

