Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. 617,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,003. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $199,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Trimble by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $624,993,000 after buying an additional 3,620,770 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 23.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Trimble by 35.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trimble by 112.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

