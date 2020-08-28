TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli Buys 2,500 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $14,775.00.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 458,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $570.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

